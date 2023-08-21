Aston Villa are set to make a decision on Hull City and Stoke City target Jaden Philogene’s future within the next 48 hours, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old winger is highly rated at Aston Villa and Unai Emery wants him to stay at Villa Park.

However, Philogene is drawing interest from Championship outfits Hull and Stoke and wants to leave for regular first-team football.

Hull City are currently leading the race for the signature of the left winger and have tabled a £5m bid for Philogene.

Aston Villa are currently in talks with the Tigers regarding Philogene, as they are willing to let the player leave for the right fee.

It has been claimed that Villa are expected to take a decision on Philogene’s future in the next 48 hours.

Stoke are also keen on Philogene, who spent the second half of the 2021/22 season with the Potters.

Aston Villa want to add a buy-back option to the 21-year-old’s deal and all eyes will be on Philogene to see where his next destination will be.