Barnsley have been priced out of a move for MK Dons defender Jack Tucker, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Barnsley boss Neill Collins wants to strengthen his defence this summer and he wants to particularly strengthen the centre-back position after the departure of Mads Andersen.

The Oakwell outfit have signed Mael de Gevigney and Kacper Lopata in the ongoing window, but are still looking to add another one.

MK Dons’ Tucker is high on Collins’ transfer wish list this summer and Barnsley have been claimed to want him.

The 23-year-old Tucker is a product of the Gillingham academy and joined MK Dons last summer.

MK Dons consider Tucker an important player for their squad and want a substantial fee for the player.

Barnsley, despite their interest in Tucker, consider the League Two outfit’s valuation for the defender too high.

The Oakwell outfit remain in the hunt for a centre-back and it remains to be seen whether Collins will be able to bring in the defender before the end of the transfer window.