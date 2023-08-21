Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has continued to remain an option for Tottenham Hotspur this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Following the departure of Harry Kane, Spurs are looking to bring in a striker before the end of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is their top target but Monaco are also interested in him and it is unclear whether the Gunners would be ready to sell a player to Spurs.

Jonathan David is also a target for Spurs but for the moment Lille are resisting selling him at a late stage of the window.

And according to Italian journalist Marco Conteiro, Lukaku is still a player Tottenham could turn to towards the end of the transfer window.

The forward is being looked at as an option as Chelsea look to move him on before the end of the transfer window.

Spurs will only consider signing the forward on an initial loan with an option to buy.

Lukaku also has offers to move to Saudi Arabia but he is yet to open up to the idea of moving to the Middle East.