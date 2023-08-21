Rangers starlet James Graham is set to go out on loan, with Annan Athletic poised to secure the services of the talented forward, according to the Daily Record.

Graham, 19, is currently plying his trade for Rangers’ B team, but they are not in the Lowland League this season.

He is of loan interest to several sides in League One and League Two, including Annan Athletic.

Rangers are also keen on shipping out the highly-rated youngster in the ongoing transfer window to provide him with valuable first-team experience.

And now it is claimed that Annan Athletic are set to win the fight for Graham’s signature this summer.

Graham witnessed a decent campaign last season in the Lowland League and he has so far made two Scottish Challenge Cup appearances this term.

The 19-year-old talent could be handed regular game time at Annan Athletic as they need a striker.

And Graham will be looking to impress Rangers while out on loan to win over boss Michael Beale.