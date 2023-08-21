Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters could add to the list of stars who have left St. Mary’s this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Walker-Peters, 26, joined Southampton permanently from Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 after a brief loan spell with the Saints.

He has established himself as a defensive cornerstone at St. Mary’s and has so far featured in three league games for Russell Martin’s side this season.

Southampton have witnessed the departures of a host of players in the ongoing transfer window, including Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento.

And now it is suggested that the 26-year-old right-back could expand the list of departures from Martin’s side this summer.

The full-back is subject to interest from clubs in the Premier League and they could well firm up their interest in him.

Southampton could also lose their star forward Che Adams, with Everton said to be closing in on a deal for the Scotland international.

Now it remains to be seen how Martin’s side will reshape themselves if Adams and Walker-Peters leave St. Mary’s , with the clock ticking on the transfer window.