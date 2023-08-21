Gabriel Montiel has easy-to-achieve objectives in Nottingham Forest’s deal to make his loan move permanent next summer.

Nottingham Forest are all set to sign Sevilla full-back Montiel in the ongoing window.

The Argentine is also keen on joining the Premier League outfit and has been undergoing his medical with them today.

Nottingham Forest agreed to take Montiel on a season-long loan with the option to make his move permanent later.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Sevilla have also negotiated a mandatory redemption clause based on easy-to-achieve performance based objectives for Montiel.

The Spanish outfit brought in the 26-year-old last summer from River Plate for a fee in the region of €11m.

Sevilla are going through a tough financial situation and they want to recoup the transfer fee they invested in Montiel by looking to offload him.

Last season, the 26-year-old helped Sevilla win the Europa League and also played a key role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup win.