Fiorentina are expecting a change in Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat’s future by the end of this week, one way or another, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Morocco international has been linked with multiple clubs regarding a move away from the Italian club this summer.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in at least another midfielder and Amrabat has been one of the potential names for that purpose.

However, the Premier League club are yet to submit a formal bid for the Moroccan with less than two weeks left in the summer transfer window.

Now according to Italian outlet Fiorentina.it, La Viola are expecting a change in Amrabat’s situation by the conclusion of this week.

The Red Devils have held talks with the player’s camp and have asked him to remain patient.

However, Fiorentina are getting impatient with Amrabat’s situation and they are demanding the situation be sorted soon.

Now it remains to be seen if Manchester United will finally submit a bid to take the Moroccan from La Viola in the coming days.