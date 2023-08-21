Rennes are interested in re-signing West Ham centre-back Nayef Aguerd in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in France.

The Moroccan centre-back joined West Ham from Rennes last summer and has been a first-choice defender for the Hammers when fit and available.

He was sent off in West Ham’s 3-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday and will be missing from action in the next game due to suspension.

But there are suggestions that his future could be under the scanner in the final days of the transfer window.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Rennes are keen to take him back to the club this summer.

The French club are in the market for a defender and they have their eyes on the West Ham centre-back.

They are plotting to sign the defender on an initial loan from the Hammers in the final stages of the transfer window.

It has been claimed that the Moroccan is open to a return to Rennes if a deal can be agreed upon.

David Moyes is in the market for a centre-back but it is unclear whether he is open to letting Aguerd leave.