Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure is unlikely to join Liverpool before the end of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Mali international’s future at Palace has been under the scanner this summer due to interest from Merseyside giants Liverpool.

The Reds signed Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart last week but are in the market for at least one more midfielder.

The Crystal Palace midfielder is on their radar and the Eagles have been expecting an approach from the Reds before the end of the window.

But it has been claimed that Doucoure is unlikely to end up at Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window.

Palace successfully convinced Michael Olise to stay at Selhurst Park and sign a new deal despite interest from Chelsea.

The Malian is a big part of Palace’s plans and the club are believed to have slapped a £100m price tag on him.

The two clubs are far apart in their valuation of the player and it is unclear whether Liverpool are seriously considering getting into a transfer battle for him in the coming days.

For the moment, it seems unlikely Doucoure will still be a Crystal Palace player at the end of the window.