Lyon have made an enquiry into the possibility of signing Everton-linked attacker Hugo Ekitike in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain are open to letting Ekitike leave before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted and Everton are believed to be interested in getting their hands on him.

Sean Dyche wants to sign two strikers before the window closes and Ekitike is a player Everton are interested in taking to Goodison Park.

But more clubs have been joining the race and according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Lyon are also in the mix for him.

The French giants touched base with PSG on Sunday to enquire about the conditions of doing a deal.

Lyon are in the market for a striker and Ekitike has emerged as one of the plausible targets.

The PSG forward is believed to be in favour of staying in France even if he leaves PSG this summer, which is a blow for Everton.

It remains to be seen whether Lyon follow up on their enquiry for a concrete bid for him in the coming days.