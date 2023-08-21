Manchester United’s pursuit of Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch could be dependent on Donny van de Beek leaving before the end of the window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Erik ten Hag wants to add one more midfielder to his squad before the window slams shut on 1st September.

Their lacklustre performances in the middle of the park in the first two games of the season have sparked their interest in adding more quality to the Manchester United squad.

Gravenberch has been on their radar and the club are weighing up making a move for him in the coming days.

But it has been claimed that any move may well depend on Van de Beek moving on from Old Trafford this summer as that would give the Red Devils extra leverage.

Van de Beek is not part of Ten Hag’s plans and was omitted from the matchday squads in the first two games of the season.

Talks are ongoing between Manchester United and Real Sociedad over the Dutchman moving to La Real.

His departure would give the Red Devils the room to make a move to land Gravenberch before the end of the window.

Liverpool also have their eyes on the Bayern Munich midfielder, who is keen to leave the Bavarians in the coming days.