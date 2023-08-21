Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Lynden Gooch from Sunderland if they can strike the right deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have only managed to win one game out of three in the Championship so far this season.

And the QPR boss has decided that his side need more firepower in the attacking third.

QPR are in the market for a winger and they have their eyes on Sunderland star Gooch.

The 27-year-old featured 32 times for Sunderland last season but missed a significant portion of the season due to injuries.

QPR are keen on Gooch, but they will only sign him if they can agree on the right deal for the player.

Gooch has yet to start a game for Sunderland this season and has only played eight minutes in the ongoing season.

The American has entered the final year of his contract with the Black Cats and it remains to be seen whether Tony Mowbray will let Gooch move on this summer.