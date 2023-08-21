Southampton have rejected a bid from Bayer Leverkusen for winger Nathan Tella, according to talkSPORT.

Tella is a man in demand this summer, on the back of his performances last term.

He spent last season with Burnley in the Championship and played a crucial part in Vincent Kompany’s team and helped them get promoted to the top tier.

Tella made scored 19 goals and created five more for his team-mates in 45 all-competition matches in the last campaign.

Burnley want Tella back permanently in the Premier League but have been unable to agree a deal with the Saints.

German outfit Bayer Leverkusen have been pushing to sign Tella and it has been suggested that he agreed personal terms with the German club.

However, the Saints have rejected a £15m bid from Bayer Leverkusen for Tella.

Now it remains to be seen if the German club will go back with an improved offer for Tella, who has two years left on his contract with the Championship outfit.