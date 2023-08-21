Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier is open to a loan move if the right club make an offer for him, according to The Athletic.

Dier is surplus to requirements at Tottenham this summer and the club have been keen to move him on ahead of the end of the window.

However, with less than two weeks left in the transfer window, Dier is still part of the Tottenham set-up.

He has not featured for Spurs at the start of the campaign and there were claims that the defender is keen to stay and fight for his place in the squad.

But that stance has changed a bit and the centre-back is open to a loan move if the right offer comes to his table.

For the moment, he is not looking for a permanent transfer but he is prepared to accept the right loan move.

He has a year left on his Spurs contract and loaning him out would mean Tottenham would have to accept that he will leave on a free transfer unless he penned an extension.

For the moment, there are no concrete offers for Dier as Spurs consider their options around his future.

It has been claimed that a move abroad next year on a free transfer could be the most likely outcome for the England defender.