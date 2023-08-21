Konstantinos Mavropanos is now poised to complete a move to West Ham United, with his medical having been completed.

The defender arrived in England at the weekend and was set to be put through his medical paces by the Hammers.

There were claims that the deal had collapsed due to the medical and the Hammers were renegotiating the agreement with Stuttgart.

Now though, according to Sky Deutschland, Mavropanos has completed his medical at West Ham and will join the London club.

The Hammers are happy with the player’s physical condition and he will be put at the disposal of Hammers boss David Moyes.

Stuttgart are earning €20m from selling the defender to the Premier League club, with a further €5m in add-ons included in the agreement.

Mavropanos will now put pen to paper to his contract at West Ham.

The defender is no stranger to Premier League football, having had a spell at Arsenal before then heading to Germany, first with Nurnberg and then Stuttgart.