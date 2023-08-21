West Ham United are unlikely to go back for Rennes winger Jeremy Doku amid claims that the winger wants to join Manchester City this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Doku, 21, has been on the books at Rennes since 2020 and has already established himself as an attacking cornerstone at the French side.

He has attracted interest from Manchester City and West Ham in the ongoing transfer window and the Hammers have already made a bid for him.

Manchester City are also having negotiations with the Ligue 1 outfit for the highly-rated winger as the Premier League giants are keen on bolstering the attacking depth of their squad after the departure of Riyad Mahrez.

It is now said that Doku has made up his mind about his next move and has told his side that he wants to join the Cityzens this summer.

And West Ham are also set to pull the plug on the pursuit of the Belgium international.

David Moyes’ side are now claimed to have reignited their interest in Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri.

Now it remains to be seen whether the London outfit will be able to make a concrete move for the Morocco international before the transfer window slams shut.