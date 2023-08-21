West Ham United’s move to sign Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart has not collapsed due to a failed medical and remains on course, according to the Daily Express.

Mavropanos is in England and has had a medical with West Ham as the Premier League side look to push his capture over the line.

A deal has been agreed with Stuttgart and West Ham have been expected to confirm the defender’s arrival.

However, Mavropanos has not joined West Ham yet and the Hammers are finalising the remaining details of the move with Stuttgart.

Talk of an issue with the former Arsenal man’s medical is wide of the mark and he has not failed the check-up.

West Ham turned to Mavropanos after failing to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United.

Maguire was unwilling to accept a big pay cut to make the move to the London Stadium and is staying put in the north west.

The Hammers are next in action on Saturday when they take the trip to the south coast to meet Brighton and all eyes will be on whether Mavropanos features.