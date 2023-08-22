West Ham United’s second offer to Ajax for Mohammed Kudus was higher than the bid Brighton sent to the Amsterdam club at the beginning of the month, but the situation has changed, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers want to sign Kudus and recently sent technical director Tim Steidten to Amsterdam to hold face to face talks.

They saw their first bid for Kudus rejected and have now gone back in with a fresh package worth a total of €42m.

The second proposal has been rejected by Ajax, but it is more than Brighton put on the table for the Ghana star.

Ajax accepted the bid from Brighton, however Kudus could not agree personal terms and the proposed transfer collapsed.

Now though Ajax are not willing to accept even more money from West Ham for Kudus, with the Dutch club’s position having changed.

They are unwilling to sell Kudus to West Ham for the proposal on the table.

The ball is now firmly in the Hammers’ court and all eyes will be on whether they go back in with another offer for Kudus in the coming days.