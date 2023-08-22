The representatives of Chelsea and Fulham target Folarin Balogun have been working on several scenarios ahead of the end of the window, but Arsenal’s asking price has remained the stumbling block, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Balogun has been expected to leave Arsenal this summer following a brilliant loan spell at French club Reims last season.

He has not featured for the Gunners at the start of the season but his future at the club has not been sorted out with ten days left in the window.

Chelsea are exploring signing the forward and Balogun has also emerged as a target for Fulham, who want a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

His representatives have been working on several options as they seek to find a new club this summer.

But it has been claimed that Arsenal’s asking price for Balogun has continued to be the major problem for his suitors.

Arsenal are open to selling him but want a fee north of the €40m figure before agreeing to let him go.

For the moment, no club have shown any inclination to meet the Gunners’ asking price for Balogun this summer.

With little over a week left in the window, a potential move away from Arsenal for the striker has stalled.