Bayern Munich have enquired about Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap as they eye hijacking Borussia Dortmund’s attempt to sign him.

Following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League, highly-rated Bella-Kotchap has been tipped to find the exit door at St Mary’s.

The German defender is wanted by Dortmund, who would like to sign him on a loan deal this summer.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Dortmund do not have a total agreement with Bella-Kotchap yet and now they have serious competition from close to home.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have made an enquiry about the Southampton man.

The Bavarians are admirers of Bella-Kotchap’s talents and want to assess what the potential conditions of any deal would be.

The German champions have had internal talks about the possibility of signing him and see him as a versatile option.

Bella-Kotchap could jump at the chance to join Germany’s dominant side this summer and return to his homeland in the process, something which could further boost his national team credentials.