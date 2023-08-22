Bologna have been in touch with Nottingham Forest to try to set up a deal for midfielder Remo Freuler.

Freuler was taken to the Premier League by Forest last summer as part of their extensive squad rebuild.

The 31-year-old midfielder made 28 appearances in the Premier League, but has been an unused substitute in both of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League games this term.

Bologna are looking for an opportunity to take Freuler back to Serie A, where he is an experienced campaigner due to a lengthy spell at Atalanta.

The Italian side have been in touch with Nottingham Forest to open talks on a deal, according to Sky Italia, and they are advanced in the discussions.

Bologna will want to see if there is room to find common ground with Nottingham Forest to snap Freuler up.

The midfielder has made over 200 appearances in Serie A and signing him would be a coup for Bologna.

Bologna finished in ninth spot in Serie A last term and opened the new campaign with a 2-0 loss at the hands of AC Milan.