A move away from Burnley for Darko Churlinov this summer now looks unlikely as he is not expected to return to fitness until October.

The 23-year-old left winger joined Burnley last summer from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart on a four year deal.

However, Churlinov failed to impress in a Clarets shirt and featured only seven times in the Championship last season.

German club Schalke are showing interest in the winger and have wanted to take him back to Germany in the ongoing window.

However, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, a move to Schalke or anywhere else looks to be off the table because Churlinov is still recovering from an illness.

Churlinov is currently nursing himself back from a health issue and is tipped to be out until October.

The North Macedonian has fallen down the pecking order and Burnley have also signed Jacob Bruun Larsen on loan this summer.

Now it remains to be seen whether Churlinov will be able to impress Kompany upon his return to seal a place in the starting line-up.