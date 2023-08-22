Real Betis are still exploring the possibility of signing Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on loan, but Spurs would only agree if there is an obligation to buy included in the deal.

Lo Celso impressed new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou during pre-season and there were claims that the Spurs have ruled out letting him go this summer.

However, the midfielder has not featured in the first two league games of the season and is prepared to move on from Spurs.

A return to his former Real Betis appeals to him the most and the Spanish outfit are still interested in him.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Spanish club are still exploring the possibility of taking Lo Celso back to Andalusia.

Talks are ongoing between Betis and Tottenham and the Spanish club are keen to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

Tottenham are open to loaning him out but have strict conditions for any deal for Lo Celso.

The north London club are insisting on an obligation to buy in any agreement to loan out the midfielder.

Negotiations will continue between the two clubs as Betis seek to find a way to sign Lo Celso before the 1st September deadline.