Crystal Palace are yet to make a decision on the future of Sunderland target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rak-Sakyi, 20, came through the youth set-up at the Eagles and has so far made three league appearances for the London outfit.

The talented winger spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic and made a notable contribution to the Addicks’ campaign.

The English attacker has drawn loan interest from the Championship this summer, with Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland keen on him.

Both Blackburn and Sunderland are looking to add to their upfront ranks in the ongoing transfer window and are hoping that Rak-Sakyi will boost their attacking displays moving forward.

The talented forward is looking to get consistent playing time and a potential loan deal to the Championship could provide him with it.

But it is now said that Roy Hodgson’s side have yet to sanction any loan exit for Rak-Sakyi and could keep him at Selhurst Park.

Now it remains to be seen whether the forward will be integrated into Hodgson’s plans going forward.