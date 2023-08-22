Eintracht Frankfurt are not interested in accepting Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike, who is a target for Everton and West Ham United, in a part exchange deal for Randal Kolo Muani.

Everton and West Ham United have both been linked with eyeing Ekitike, who joined the French outfit last summer.

The 21-year old failed to impress in his first season with the Parisian outfit and PSG are keen to offload him this summer.

PSG are keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani this summer and offered Ekitike in a part-exchange deal for the French international.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, Eintracht Frankfurt have rejected PSG’s offer and want €100m to let Kolo Muani join them.

On Monday, West Ham technical director Tim Steidten held a meeting with the French outfit and Ekitike’s representatives regarding a potential move to the London Stadium.

Steidten laid out the project West Ham have planned for the player to his representatives in the meeting.

Ekitike is also on the radar of Everton boss Sean Dyche, who wants to bring in another forward to address their goalscoring issues.