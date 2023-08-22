Barcelona have considered getting their hands on West Ham target Mohammed Kudus this summer but are unlikely to sign him due to financial limitations.

Kudus has been tipped to leave Ajax before the window closes on 1st September but his future remains unresolved.

Brighton managed to agree on a fee with Ajax for the Ghanaian but failed to agree personal terms with the player.

West Ham are pushing hard to take Kudus to the London Stadium but their recent bid was rejected by the Dutch champions.

According to Catalan daily Sport, the Ajax midfielder has been a topic of discussion within recruitment meetings at Barcelona as well.

The Catalan giants touched base with his representatives earlier in the summer but it has been claimed that the club are not in a financial position to sign him.

Barcelona would have been ready to offer a deal with deferred payment or a loan with an obligation to buy.

However, interest from Premier League clubs means Ajax want a fee north of the €40m figure for him.

Ajax are only willing to sell him and for the moment, Barcelona cannot afford to sign him this summer.

They are already struggling to register new signings and have budgeted for only one more new attacker before the end of the window.