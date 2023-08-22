Everton are not considering a move for Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest target Callum Hudson-Odoi in the final days of the transfer window, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Chelsea are keen to move the winger on in the ongoing transfer with only a year left on his contract with the club.

Several Premier League clubs have been interested in getting their hands on the Chelsea academy product this summer.

Fulham have ended their interest in him but he is still an active target for Palace and Forest ahead of the end of the window.

Everton have also been linked with an interest in the winger but it has been claimed that Hudson-Odoi is not a target for Sean Dyche.

The Everton boss is looking to add more attackers to his squad before the window closes next week.

The club are weighing up moves for several players in the final days of the transfer window.

But Hudson-Odoi is a player the Merseyside club are not interested in signing at this stage.

He is expected to leave Chelsea before the window loses on 1st September but he is not likely to end up at Everton.