Ex-Ajax star Kenneth Perez has advised his former side to sell West Ham United target Mohammed Kudus for the betterment of the team.

The Hammers are slowly reshaping their squad after a significantly early lull in the ongoing transfer window.

The London outfit have snapped up Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse and are now set to land Konstantinos Mavropanos.

They are keen on adding to their attacking ranks before the transfer window slams shut and are chasing Kudus’ signature.

Ajax have set a hefty €50m price tag for the Ghana international and Perez believes that the Dutch giants should sell the midfielder to strengthen their squad.

He thinks that the player is brilliant from the individual aspect but cannot be relied on as far as the team game is concerned.

“He is nice and calm. He has great skills”, Perez told Dutch outlet Voetbalpraat.

“He does surprising things, but you can’t count on him as a team.

“Your number 10 can’t be so unpredictable that it is almost impossible to play with him.

“I think he is potentially the best player they have individually, but for the team, I would always take that €40m to €50m to strengthen the squad in a different way.”

The Hammers have already had a bid rejected by Ajax for the Ghana star and it remains to be seen how the London outfit will measure their stance for the midfielder next.