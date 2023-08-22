Talk that Leeds United have made a move for Brighton starlet Facundo Buonanotte is wide of the mark, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Daniel Farke is in search of an attacking midfielder in the ongoing window to strengthen his options in the final third.

And it has been suggested that Leeds are interested in Brighton’s 18-year-old Argentine, Buonanotte.

Buonanotte joined Brighton in the winter transfer window of 2023 and has made 13 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring one and assisting one goal.

It has been claimed that the Yorkshire outfit are keen on doing business with Roberto De Zerbi’s side regarding a potential move for the 18-year-old.

However, talk regarding the Whites negotiating a deal for Buonanotte is wide of the mark.

Leeds also want to bring in a striker and a full-back before the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Farke’s side have yet to manage a win in the Championship this season and it remains to be seen whether the Whites will be able to bring in their ideal targets to strengthen the team.