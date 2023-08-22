Nuno Tavares’ transfer to Nottingham Forest is on hold at the moment, according to The Athletic.

Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper is looking to strengthen his backline before the transfer window shuts down.

Arsenal’s out-of-favour left-back Tavares emerged as a top target for Cooper and the Tricky Trees were working to sign him.

Aston Villa also showed interest in Tavares recently, however, Nottingham Forest made an official bid to sign him.

The deal is now believed to be stalled as the player is delaying deciding on a move to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have been talking to the player’s camp to finalise a deal for Tavares but the move is looking unlikely at the moment.

Arsenal are looking to offload him this summer and they are looking to make a profit on the sum they paid Benfica for Tavares.

Now it remains to be seen if the Reds will continue their Tavares interest in the coming days of the transfer window.