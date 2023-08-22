Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland are still working to bring in a striker through the door of the Stadium of Light in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Last season, the Black Cats struggled in front of the opposition goal, with Mowbray having a lack of attacking options in the final third as injuries took their toll.

This summer, Sunderland have made it their priority to bring in a striker to strengthen their forward department.

Sunderland have brought in youngsters Luis Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda in the ongoing transfer window.

But the Black Cats boss wants to add a striker to his squad to introduce depth and quality in that department.

However, it has been claimed that Sunderland are still working to address their striker issue with less than two weeks left before the end of the transfer window.

Sunderland have their eyes on Everton’s Tom Cannon, who has previous Championship experience with Preston North End, but might miss out on him.

Fulham starlet Jay Stansfield is also an option for Sunderland.

The Black Cats main man, Ross Stewart, is currently recovering from an injury and it might take several weeks before he returns.