Arsenal are in negotiations with a Saudi Arabian outfit for Nicolas Pepe, with the option currently the most live one on the winger’s table.

The 28-year-old winger joined Arsenal from Lille in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee in the region of €79m.

Pepe failed to justify his huge price tag in north London and has failed to establish himself in the Gunners team.

He spent last season on loan back in France with Nice and scored six goals in 19 league outings for them.

Arsenal are keen on offloading him this summer and now talks are happening with an unnamed Saudi Arabian side.

According to French radio station RMC, the Saudi outfit are keen to land Pepe this summer and Arsenal are negotiating a transfer fee for the winger.

Pepe previously rejected a move to Turkish giants Besiktas in the ongoing window, who offered him a three-year contract.

It is claimed that the Saudi option is currently the most live one on Pepe’s table.

The Frenchman has one year left on his contract with Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to offload him during the ongoing window.