The Bayern Munich hierarchy and Thomas Tuchel are not on the same page regarding the potential exit of Liverpool and Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old midfielder’s future at Bayern Munich is in sharp focus going into the final ten days of the transfer window.

He was a bit part player at Bayern Munich last season after joining the club on a free transfer and the Dutchman has not got on the pitch in the first two competitive games of the current campaign.

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in taking the midfielder to the Premier League before the end of the transfer window.

But it has been claimed that Bayern Munich officials and Tuchel are disagreeing on what to do with the player this summer.

The Bayern Munich hierarchy believe that the young midfielder should be given more time to prove himself given his talent.

But Tuchel would be prepared to sanction his sale before the window closes.

The Bayern Munich coach would prefer to sign a special holding midfielder from the proceeds.

However, the Bayern Munich technical team do not believe that there is a need for a new number 6.

A final decision has not been made yet, but the club hierarchy are pushing to keep Gravenberch in the hope that Tuchel will find a way to get him into the team.