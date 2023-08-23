Cardiff City are optimistic about wrapping up a deal for former Manchester United youth product Charlie Wellens within the next 24 hours, according to Wales Online.

Wellens, 20, was released by the Red Devils this summer upon the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford.

He came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and is not an unfamiliar face in the Premier League 2.

Wellens spent last season on loan at Oldham Athletic and is now of interest to Cardiff City.

The 20-year-old turned out on trial with Cardiff last month following his departure from Old Trafford in June.

The Bluebirds are impressed with Wellens’ trial stint with them and are now hopeful of concluding a deal for the right-back in the next 24 hours.

The English youngster is likely to be added to Cardiff City’s Under-21s after making a switch to the Cardiff City Stadium.

And the jury is still out on whether the youngster will be able to break into the first team at the Bluebirds in the near future.