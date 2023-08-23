Trabzonspor have held preliminary talks over a potential move to sign Ianis Hagi from Scottish giants Rangers.

Hagi was omitted from the Rangers squad for their Champions League playoff fixture against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, a match that ended in a 2-2 draw at Ibrox.

Manager Michael Beale has indicated that there may be a change in Hagi’s situation before the transfer window closes.

And now speculation regarding his future at the Scottish club has gathered pace with Turkey emerging as a possible destination.

Turkish giants Trabzonspor have now held preliminary talks to sign Hagi, according to Turkish daily Karadeniz Gazetesi (via A Spor).

Hagi has made his discontent regarding the lack of game time at Rangers clear and Trabzonspor have spied an opportunity.

If a move to Trabzonspor went through, Hagi could come face to face with former Rangers team-mate Ryan Kent, who is now at Fenerbahce.

Another former Rangers star could also be on the move to Turkey, with Alfredo Morelos having been linked with clubs in the country.