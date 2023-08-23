Nice are still expecting the potential departure of defender Jean-Clair Todibo to Manchester United before the end of the transfer window.

Erik ten Hag is in favour of bringing in a new centre-back but Manchester United’s attempts to sell Harry Maguire have stalled.

The England defender refused a move to West Ham despite the two clubs agreeing on a fee and any deal to sign a new centre-back is dependent on selling Maguire.

Todibo is one of the players Manchester United have been considering as a potential replacement for the former club captain.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe (print edition), Nice are still expecting the Red Devils to sign the defender before the end of the window.

The French club have been preparing for Todibo’s departure and are still expecting Manchester United to sign him in the coming days.

Nice are already looking at options in the market to find a replacement for the French defender.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils indeed find the money and squad space to sign the centre-back before the end of the window.