Rennes are unlikely to succeed in their attempts to re-sign West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd before the end of the transfer window.

The French club are in the market for a centre-back and have been considering several options.

Rennes have shown a shock interest in trying to re-sign Aguerd, a year after selling him for big money to West Ham last summer.

There are suggestions that the French outfit are considering the possibility of getting him back to the club on a loan deal.

Aguerd is believed to be open to the move but according to French sports daily L’Equipe (print edition), the feasibility of agreeing on a deal with West Ham is low.

The Hammers have been looking to add to their centre-back options in the ongoing transfer window.

However, there is little indication that they are looking to move on Aguerd as part of their plans.

He was sent off in their win against Chelsea at the weekend but is still a big part of David Moyes’ plans this season.

For the moment, it seems unlikely that Aguerd will be allowed to leave West Ham before next week’s transfer deadline.