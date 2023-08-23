Leeds United would have to offer a fee in the region of £8.5m to Genk in order to convince them to sell their Ghana international Joseph Paintsil, who the Whites are keen on, according to Sky Sports.

The Whites are expected to make additions to their options in the final third of the pitch before the window slams shut.

Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson have left, while Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto could also potentially go from the attacking third.

With the transfer window fast approaching its end, the Whites are running out of time to sign players who they feel will be able to push their promotion bid.

They are interested in a deal to sign attacker Paintsil this summer.

The winger, who has been with the Belgian club since 2018, has proven ability in front of goal having made 57 goal contributions in 143 appearances for the club.

And it is claimed that Genk would be open to listening to offers for Paintsil in the region of £8.5m.

He is one of a number of attackers that Leeds are now looking at as they aim to do business in the coming days.