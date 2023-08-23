Former Liverpool star John Aldridge has insisted that he would be amazed if the Reds do not sign another defensive-minded player in the ongoing transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recently signed Wataru Endo from Stuttgart on a four-year contract, with the Reds undergoing a steady rebuild at Anfield this summer.

They witnessed Fabinho’s departure in the ongoing transfer window and were keen on bringing in a defensive midfielder before the transfer deadline.

Aldridge believes that his former side need another player with a defensive mentality as he thinks that the Merseyside giants should fortify their defensive area this summer.

He further added that he would be astonished if Liverpool do not move to add another defensive-minded player to their options.

“I do not think we will be stopping there with Endo as it is apparent we need another midfielder”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“I would be amazed if Liverpool didn’t sign another defensive-minded player.

“Further down the line, the centre-back position will be the next area to be addressed.”

The Reds are currently holding talks with Bayern Munich for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as Klopp is eager to bring in more reinforcements.

Now all eyes will be on the Anfield outfit to see how they shape their transfer activities at the business end of the transfer window.