Leeds United are aware that personal terms with Joel Piroe could be an issue, but the Yorkshire outfit are still pushing for the deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Swansea City star scored 19 times in the league for the Wales outfit last season and he is a player in demand in the ongoing window.

A host of Championship outfits are keen on signing Piroe this summer and Leeds are particularly keen on him.

Daniel Farke believes that his team need more firepower upfront and Piroe is the right man to do that.

Leeds are pushing for the Dutchman and they are set to submit a bid for the 24-year-old.

Piroe has one year left on his Swansea contract with no sign of extending it and it is said that personal terms might become an issue in the event of a deal being agreed for the forward.

The striker knows he could run down his contract and pocket a bumper pay packet at a new club next summer.

It has been claimed that Leeds are well aware that agreeing personal terms with Piroe could prove to be an issue, but they are still keen on completing the deal.

Now it remains to be seen whether Leeds will be able to land their desired forward target before the end of the window.