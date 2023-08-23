Leeds United have been in touch with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen to attempt to sign midfielder Nadiem Amiri, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Whites boss Daniel Farke wants to add a creative midfielder to the mix at Elland Road as he looks to fine tune his system.

Farke has now settled on Amiri as the man he wants and Leeds are trying to deliver the 26-year-old.

The Championship side have now been in touch with Bayer Leverkusen, submitting a formal bid for Amiri’s services.

Leeds are prepared to hand Amiri a contract running for the next four years and it is claimed the ball is very much in the player’s court to decide his future.

Whether the midfielder will be prepared to drop down into the Championship is unclear.

He is in the final 12 months of his Leverkusen contract and though he clocked 25 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, he was in and out of the side.

Leeds boss Farke got an up close look at Amiri during Borussia Monchengladbach’s two meetings with Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last term.