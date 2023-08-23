Leeds United are set to table a bid for Swansea striker Joel Piroe and agreeing personal terms is going to be a major stumbling block, but the Whites are not walking away, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites have been exploring signing a striker all summer but are now prepared to make their move with a little over a week left in the transfer window.

Piroe, who is in the final year of his contract at Swansea, scored 19 times in the Championship last season and has been on Leeds’ radar all summer.

Leeds are now set to move in and table a bid to take him to Elland Road before next week’s transfer window.

It has been claimed that Leeds are prepared to offer as much as £15m to snare the forward away from Swansea.

The Welsh outfit have so far rebuffed offers for the striker and have been getting confident about holding on to him.

But an offer from Leeds could be accepted given the money the Whites are prepared to put in for the Dutchman.

However, agreeing on personal terms with Piroe is likely to be the real challenge due to his contract situation.

He would be due a big signing-on fee and a hefty contract next summer if he leaves Swansea on a free transfer.

Piroe’s other suitors have walked away from trying to sign him this summer but Leeds are desperate to bring in a proven goalscorer.