Leicester City’s purchase option in a loan deal for Yunus Akgun will be dependent on the Foxes securing promotion next year, it has been claimed in Turkey.

They have lost the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes following their drop from the top tier of English football.

Now the Foxes are trying to reshape the squad with new attacking options and Galatasaray winger Akgun has emerged as a top target.

Leicester are looking to back their new boss Enzo Maresca and they have made significant progress to sign him.

The Turkish giants will receive €600,000 as the player’s loan fee and there will be an option to buy Akgun for €9m, it has been suggested.

However, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, the option to buy will depend on Leicester’s league status at the end of the current campaign.

The option to make Akgun’s deal permanent will become active if the Foxes achieve promotion to the Premier League next year.

Akgun made five goal contributions last season as he helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig.