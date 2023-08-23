Former Rangers frontman Alfredo Morelos will not be moving to Mexico this summer, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 27-year-old forward parted ways with Rangers earlier this summer when his contract expired with the Glasgow giants.

A host of clubs around the world have shown interest in him, however, he is yet to make a decision about his next club.

Despite receiving offers from Saudi Arabian sides, the Colombian has been waiting on a top European club to come for him.

It was suggested that Mexican club Cruz Azul were weighing up a move for Morelos, but according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, a move to Mexico will not materialise.

His agent revealed recently that Morelos is in talks with Russian clubs Zenit and Spartak Moscow over a potential move.

Championship outfit Watford were also keen on signing the former Rangers man this summer.

Now it remains to be seen where the Colombian will move in the coming days as he could prefer a move to either Saudi Arabia or the Turkish Super Lig.