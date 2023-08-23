Lyon have submitted a bid to Real Betis for the signature of Nottingham Forest target Guido Rodriguez, but look like needing to improve on it.

Nottingham Forest want to strengthen their midfield and they have Real Betis’ 29-year-old defensive midfielder Rodriguez in mind.

Rodriguez has entered the final year of his contract with the Spanish outfit and Nottingham Forest are keen on taking him to the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees have already made an offer this summer, but saw their €7.5m bid for the defensive midfielder rejected by Real Betis.

Nottingham Forest are not the only club in the hunt for Rodriguez’s services in the ongoing window, as he is attracting interest from Lyon.

And according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Lyon have submitted a €10m bid for the 29-year-old.

However, it has been suggested that Real Betis have not accepted that bid as they still want more money for Rodriguez.

Now it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will go back with a new and better offer to sign the Argentine.