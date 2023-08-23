Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes has emerged as a big target for Premier League champions Manchester City this summer, according to The Athletic.

Pep Guardiola is pushing for midfield reinforcements towards the end of the window as Manchester City look to add to their squad.

A move for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta collapsed after it emerged that he is under investigation by the FA amid betting rule breaches.

The Manchester City manager has admitted that his squad need strengthening before next week’s transfer deadline.

And it has been claimed that the Premier League champions are exploring a deal to sign Wolves star Nunes.

Kevin De Bruyne’s injury has further depleted the options for Guardiola and the club are considering a small number of players who could fill that void.

And the Wolves star is seen as one of the top players who could come in and strengthen the treble-winning squad.

He joined Wolves on a five-year deal last summer and is a major part of the club’s plans this season.

However, given their financial situation, Wolves are likely to find it hard to resist a big offer for Nunes from Manchester City.