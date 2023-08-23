Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has thanked his former coach Arne Slot for helping him understand the importance of negative pressing and believes that the Feyenoord boss would be proud of his performance against PSV Eindhoven.

The Gers secured a 2-2 draw against Dutch giants PSV on Tuesday despite leading the game twice through strikes from Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo.

Rangers new boy Dessers played a crucial role in the game as he laid down the assist for both goals at Ibrox.

The opportunity for Sima’s first goal was initiated by Dessers pressing PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare to recover the ball and the centre forward credited his former boss Slot for pointing out the importance of negative pressing.

And Dessers is of the view that Feyenoord coach Slot would be proud of his performance against PSV.

“I think it’s clear that the second one [goal] is the best, although I can also enjoy the first one”, Dessers told Dutch broadcaster RTL.

“The negative pressing, my former coach Arne Slot pointed that out to me a lot.

“That’s something I’ve taken steps into.

“When I see what it has achieved today, I hope he watched the game a little proudly.”

Rangers will now face Ross County on Saturday before travelling to the Netherlands to take on PSV in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier.