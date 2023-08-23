Southampton appear to have backed off in the chase for Leeds United target Joel Piroe, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Piroe has a proven goalscoring ability at Championship level having found the back of the net 19 times in 43 games last season.

There are a number of second-tier clubs showing interest in luring him away from Swansea, with Leeds being particularly keen.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke believes that the 24-year-old could prove to be an ideal solution to his problems up the pitch, though doubts remain over whether personal terms can be agreed.

However, their work has been made easier by Southampton, who appear to have backed off in the race for the striker after initially trying to do a deal.

New Southampton boss Russell Martin was Piroe’s manager at Swansea and was claimed to be keen on a reunion.

However, Saints do not look to be in the mix for the hitman.

Piroe has less than a year left on his current contract at the Welsh club and has so far shown no intention of signing an extension.

He could grab a lucrative deal at a new club if he manages to run down his current contract at Swansea.