West Ham United could try to to bring in a new left-back before the transfer window closes next week, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hammers are expected to be busy in the final ten days of the transfer window as David Moyes seeks to strengthen his squad.

The West Ham boss wants to add more depth to his attacking options before the window closes.

Mohammed Kudus and Hugo Ekitike are two of the players West Ham are interested in but the club could also dip into the full-back market.

It has been claimed that signing a left-back remains something which could be on the club’s agenda in the final days of the transfer window.

Aaron Cresswell has been linked with a move away from West Ham with only a year left on his contract.

Wolves are interested in him and Moyes would likely want to bring in a replacement for Cresswell if he is sold.

While signing forwards remains a priority for the Hammers, a new left-back is still in their thinking as the club approach the key last period of the transfer window.