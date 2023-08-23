West Ham are mulling over whether to table a third bid or walk away from a potential deal to sign Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, according to the Daily Express.

Kudus has emerged as a top target for the Hammers in the final stage of the ongoing transfer window.

However, negotiations with Ajax have not gone according to plan and West Ham have already failed with two bids for the attacking midfielder.

The Ghanaian has remained a top target and talks are still ongoing between the two clubs but West Ham are now considering their options.

The Hammers are now mulling over whether to go in with a third offer to put more pressure on Ajax to sell Kudus.

However, West Ham are also considering the prospect of walking away from the negotiations due to the rising costs of a deal.

The east London club have other targets but are rapidly running out of time to secure their attacking targets.

West Ham are also in negotiations with Sevilla for the signature of attacker Youssef En-Nesyri with a little over a week left in the window.